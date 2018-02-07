Patriots: Do Not Do Business With Honeybadger Karen Straughan

Patriot channel 50 Stars recently featured a pretty OK video by a Christian-hating so-called “Men’s Rights Activist” named Karen Straughan. People who are Christian or who want Christian votes or Christian dollars should take a pass on this woman. You don’t want her or her kind near your event or organization. She is not your friend.

50 Stars’s unfortunate mirroring of Straughan’s video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBsI_…

Our Discord: https://discord.gg/pFTY654

Red Pill Movie: http://theredpillmovie.com/

