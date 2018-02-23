Red Pill Religion Nerdstream: Religion and Anime!

Spirituality pervades Anime. Trinity Blood has a Japanese take on Christianity, and many other anime have non-Christian but very spiritual themes. Join Albert Oon, Diva Goldsmith, Max, and maybe others as we nerd out to some spiritual Anime and Manga action!

Some links from the show: Kissanime Trinity Blood https://kissanime.ac/Anime/Trinity-Bl…

Trinity Blood Wiki: http://trinityblood.wikia.com/wiki/Ma…

Rot & Ruin: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1442402334/…

Battle of the Planets: https://www.pinterest.com/jsmitty1313…

Blood+ http://bloodplusanime.wikia.com/wiki/…

Catholic Anime Blog: http://cluelessfreshman.blogspot.com/…

Catholic Anime Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CatholicAnime/

Albert Oon’s Smashwords account: https://www.smashwords.com/profile/vi…

Higashi no Eden https://myanimelist.net/anime/5630/Hi…

4 Anime series that are Secretly Christian https://churchpop.com/2014/11/03/4-an…

A Canticle for Leibowitz https://www.amazon.com/Canticle-Leibo…

A Wrinkle in Time: https://www.amazon.com/Wrinkle-Time-Q…

Pearl Jam – Do the Evolution https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDaOg…

We – Yevgeny Zamyatin https://www.amazon.com/We-Yevgeny-Zam… —

