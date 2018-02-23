The Sad Ideological Choices of Paul Elam of #RedPillMovie Fame

Paul Elam chose NeoMarxist postmodernist “Gynocentrism Theory” over building a legitimate Men’s Human Rights Movement. The result is a man who was on the cusp of greatness blew it on hubris and the easy way out, and destroyed most of his own ambitions. Please see Red Pill Movie. But pay no more attention to the sadly irrelevant Elam. http://www.RedPillMovie.com Elam’s Deepity on Jordan Peterson: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Swy9…

