The Liberalists: Dude Where’s Your Rights? What Principles?

Liberalists aren’t liberal. Just incoherent. Liberalist Stream #1: Their Supposed “Principles” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yaoPi… 2:25 – 2:42 (Individuals own themselves, government protects their rights so that they may be free) 2:47 – 3:13 (An explicit list of what individual rights are by Sargon)

20:00 – 20:18 (Our critics at the Kumite aren’t for anything, they only define themselves as what they’re against)

22:10 – 22:53 (Your property is yours and no one has a right to take it from you, but taxation is not theft)

22:59 – 23:15 (What is taxed is effectively public property) 25:03 – 25:40 (Dude, where’s my rights?)

26:55 – 27:05 (A human right is the consequence of a principle, not a principle itself)

27:27 – 27:35 (Rights are things we give ourselves, we determine what is a human right) —

Post-stream, here are what we think Liberalist principles are:

1: Absolute beliefs are absolutely bad and must be avoided.

2: There is no God (we absolutely “lack belief” that there is anything intelligent running the universe)

3: Religion is bad and dangerous

4: Religious people are dangerous and should be told to shut up and keep their ideas out of their own governance.

5: Except where it conflicts with 1-4, you should have absolute individual autonomy. (Read “We” and Plato’s Republic)

