Max & John C. Wright: Atheists, How Do You Explain Black Magic?

Washington DC has black magic users. So does Hollywood. Why are we insane to notice this? Also, Atheists, do you think these spellcasting devil worshiping people are insane? Or is it “just their religion?” Or is this real? And if someone thinks it’s real and you don’t, are they insane or stupid? Why?

Sally Quinn’s hexes, marital ultimatums and visceral love of her son https://www.washingtonpost.com/outloo…

A new generation of L.A. Satanists finds community in blasphemous times http://www.latimes.com/entertainment/…

Hell freezes over: how the Church of Satan got cool: https://www.theguardian.com/world/sho…

Jay-Z and Beyonce http://www.nowtheendbegins.com/jay-z-…

