More of Aaron Ra’s Solipsism

Aaron Ra’s bizarre Bible Deepity.

The “Knockdown” arguments: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxaaJ…

Time points we’ll try to hit:

14:30–16:01 (the bible the only source there is on God and archaeology, Exodus never happend, etc.).

16:01–17:30 (Exdous “manufactured” 250 BC).

17:30–18:50 (Pharaoh parting sea — I can name similarities between other historical figures).

18:50–21:01 (Slave problem, “lost” in the desert, lifespan, the only thing that doesn’t work out is the numbers of people).

21:02–21:30 (God “playing chess” with Moses and Pharaoh).

26:22–27:50 (Adam Eva paradise universal story and Satan).

27:50–29:06 (“Satan” of Job).

