Suzanne Venker, who works as a secular social critic, is a Catholic mom. She’s written quite a few books for women and men on dating, relationships, and the need to help men and women find functional patterns that work for them.

Suzanne Venker web page https://www.suzannevenker.com/

Suzanne’s Amazon Page https://smile.amazon.com/Suzanne-Venk… —

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest