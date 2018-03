Metokur has lied about Dean Esmay for years. But he’s grown up a bit since he pulled that childish stunt, and has done some great work since. He especially did a good job tearing apart the fraud Alison Tieman. Listen as three MHRAs talk about it. We’ll have more to come!

Red Pill Compendium (Subscribe!) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS-n…

Some of Metokur’s choice takedown of Alison: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LKe7D…

