Red Pill Religion Friday Night Nerdstream!

Posted on by

Bring a favorite nerd link and nerd topic and come join the conversation!

Links:

Albert Oon on Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/profile/vi…

Autistic Anime on Diva Goldsmith’s channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sLmfb…

KissAnime Diabolik Lovers: http://kissanime.ru/Anime/Diabolik-Lo…

Diabolik Lovers Wikia: http://diabolik-lovers.wikia.com/wiki…

Diabolik Lovers Review & Drinking Game: https://aminoapps.com/c/anime/page/bl…

Dust & Decay (Rot & Ruin) https://www.amazon.com/dp/1442402369/…

Berserk Wikia http://berserk.wikia.com/wiki/Main_Page

Cerebus the Aardvark Wikia: http://heykidscomics.wikia.com/wiki/C…

Ancient Texts for the Study of the Hebrew Bible: https://smile.amazon.com/Ancient-Text…

Alice A. Bailey’s The Externalisation of the Hierarchy (UN founding document): https://smile.amazon.com/Externalisat…

Barbara Marx Hubbard: Happy Birthday Planet Earth https://www.amazon.com/Happy-Birthday…

Encyclopedia Brittanica: Helena Blavatsky: https://www.britannica.com/biography/…

Aquarius – The Age of Evil (Full Movie) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5pdx…