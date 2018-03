Human Spirituality & Science Fiction with Declan Finn & Brian Neimeier

Science and Spirituality: of course they go together and always have. But much modern Science Fiction deals with spirituality generally and religion specifically very poorly, which hurts the quality of the fiction and removes much of the human element. How can you do spirituality–not just Christian spirituality but ANY spirituality–effectively in fiction, even if you aren’t religious? Brian, Declan, Max, and Tiger discuss.

Links: Brian Niemeier:

https://www.amazon.com/Brian-Niemeier… https://www.amazon.com/Ophian-Rising-… https://www.amazon.com/Nethereal-Soul… http://www.brianniemeier.com/

Declan Finn links:

http://www.declanfinn.com/ https://www.amazon.com/Declan-Finn/e/… https://www.amazon.com/Pius-Man-Holy-…

Interview with Brian on ideological Atheism and Science Fiction: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XqNS9…

Methuselah’s Daughter: https://smile.amazon.com/Methuselahs-…

Gary Gygax inspiration list (Appendix N): http://digital-eel.com/blog/ADnD_read…

Edgar Rice Burroughs and John Carter: https://www.edgarriceburroughs.com/?p…

A Wrinkle In Time (NOT the movie version): https://smile.amazon.com/Wrinkle-Time…

Galactic Outlaws: https://www.galacticoutlaws.com/

