Jaclyn Glenn Tries To Disprove Christianity ….and fails

This video debunks a number of so-called links between Christianity and pagan mythologies. New atheists seem to be excellent at using history in a very “creative way”, thoroughly insulting everyone’s intellect. Revisionism at its best!

Mirror of a great video by Pixels and Papyrus. We’re taking the night off and checking out “The Non-Sequitur Show” stream with Sy Garte and pseudoscientist Crocoduck. Should be fun. In the meantime, subscribe to Pixels & Papyrus! Also, if you’d like us to mirror one of your videos let us know!

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

