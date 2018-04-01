Red Pill Religion: Jordan Peterson, TJ Kirk, Lawrence Krauss Sex Abuse

Posted on by

Atheists are incoherent over Jordan Peterson. Why are we not surprised?

TJ Kirk admits Atheism is about nihilism hedonism self-destruction and self-destruction. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4tukO…

Jordan Peterson “Struck a Nerve” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJr6C…

The New Atheist Threat by CJ Werleman: https://smile.amazon.com/New-Atheist-…

The Goodreads Bullies: https://www.huffingtonpost.com/stop-t…

The Miracle of Hiroshima: https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/ne…

Lawrence Krauss Sex Molester? https://www.buzzfeed.com/peteraldhous…

Lawrence Krauss being deplatformed: http://www.patheos.com/blogs/accordin…