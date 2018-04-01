Red Pill Religion: Jordan Peterson, TJ Kirk, Lawrence Krauss Sex Abuse

Atheists are incoherent over Jordan Peterson. Why are we not surprised?

TJ Kirk admits Atheism is about nihilism hedonism self-destruction and self-destruction. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4tukO…

Jordan Peterson “Struck a Nerve” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJr6C…

The New Atheist Threat by CJ Werleman: https://smile.amazon.com/New-Atheist-…

The Goodreads Bullies: https://www.huffingtonpost.com/stop-t…

The Miracle of Hiroshima: https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/ne…

Lawrence Krauss Sex Molester? https://www.buzzfeed.com/peteraldhous…

Lawrence Krauss being deplatformed: http://www.patheos.com/blogs/accordin…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

